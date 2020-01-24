Tanzania/Burundi: Shime Hopes U-17 to Finish Off Burundi

24 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

THE national Under-17 Women football team Head Coach Bakari Shime said his squad is ready to finish off Burundi in tomorrow's FIFA Women World Cup qualifying game in Bujumbura, Burundi.

A contingent of 25 members left on Thursday afternoon for the return leg match in Burundi whose winner will progress to the next stage of the qualifiers and will face either Uganda or Ethiopia.

Tanzanian ladies go into the match with a 5-1 advantage victory they recorded at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam hence their opponents need to score four unanswered goals to jump into the next phase of the contest.

"We will play to win in Burundi to have a good chance of progressing further in the competition. Our target now is to do well in all our games as a guarantee to take us deeper in the qualifiers," Shime said in his last interview before heading to the battlefield.

He added that from now onwards, their target is to win every game regardless whether they play at home or away a thing he said will help a lot to encourage the spirit of confidence among his charges.

On her side, the team's player Masha Omari said they have gasped well all the lessons from the technical bench ahead of their reverse match.

"We managed to beat them (Burundi) 5-1 here at home and we know them well that they are a normal side capable to be defeated," she said.

Her team mate Rahabu Mfunya said they will respect Burundi because if they managed to score one away goal, they are also capable to use well home advantage.

"The most important thing for us is to be well prepared and play to win without giving them chances to score against us," said him.

Also, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) General Secretary Wilfred Kidao said they have high hopes in the team to perform well in Burundi.

"To our side, we have done everything necessary to ensure that the team excels in Burundi. We have already sent a representative there to take care of logistics when the team arrives," said him.

During the Dar es Salaam match, Aisha Masaka scored a hat trick for Tanzania while Joyce Meshack and Protasia Mbunda contributed one goal each for the big victory while Nadine Ndayishimiye netted the consolation goal for her side.

Only six teams from Africa will earn a ticket to represent the continent in the eagerly awaited Women's World Cup finals to be staged in India for the first time late this year.

Read the original article on Daily News.

