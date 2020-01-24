Uganda: Three Dead As Yellow Fever Outbreak Is Confirmed in Northern Uganda

24 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Moses Ndhaye & Nobert Atukunda

The Ministry of Health has confirmed an outbreak of yellow fever in Northern Uganda after three people died in Moyo and Buliisa Districts.

While addressing a joint news conference with officials from the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Kampala this morning, Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said laboratory tests confirmed four cases after they were reported from the two districts.

She says the two people who died in Moyo were timber traders suspected to have contracted the disease in South Sudan where they were operating. While the one who died in Buliisa was a DR Congo-based milk dealer.

"In Moyo District, there are two confirmed cases both males, aged 18 and 21 years. They were admitted at Logobo Health Center III in Moyo district on January 3, 2020, with symptoms of fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, fatigue, headache, abdominal and joint pain, confusion and unexplained bleeding," Dr Aceng said.

However, the two cases later died in the isolation ward at Moyo General Hospital.

"In Buliisa, there are also two confirmed cases; a 37-year-old man and his wife. The husband was cattle farmer trading in milk between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. On 31st October, he visited Bulliisa hospital with a headache, vomiting and abdominal pain and received supportive treatment," she added.

Dr Aceng says a team has already been dispatched to the two districts to carry out vaccination of the residents.

The Ministry has also applied to GAVI and World Health Organisation for inclusion of the Yellow fever vaccination into routine immunisation schedule.

Meanwhile, the WHO country director, Tedros Adhanom said they are supporting the country's efforts to prevent further spread of Yellow Fever. He urged those travelling to ensure they are vaccinated.

Read the original article on Monitor.

