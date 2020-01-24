Gambia: On-Form Gamtel's Ndong Out to Shoot Down Champions Brikama

Gamtel's top scoring gem Yaya Ndong will be out today to wreak havoc on Brikama United at their home pitch.

Ndong has notched in five goals and appears in no mood to slow down.

The diminutively built striker was the country's golden boot winner in the 2016 league campaign on eight goals.

Luck has dealt him better cards this term having almost equaled that feat in just five games with Brikama United today to perhaps making the sixth.

Also a Gambia youth international, Yaya, known for his ability to tower over defender and with header goals, will be hoping to put the West Coast Region and defending league champions to the guillotine.

Elsewhere, Banjul United will be facing Hawks in Banjul on the same day as well as Gambia Ports Authority basement occupants BK Milan at the Independence Stadium.