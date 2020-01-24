Gambia: On-Form Gamtel's Ndong Out to Shoot Down Champions Brikama

24 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gamtel's top scoring gem Yaya Ndong will be out today to wreak havoc on Brikama United at their home pitch.

Ndong has notched in five goals and appears in no mood to slow down.

The diminutively built striker was the country's golden boot winner in the 2016 league campaign on eight goals.

Luck has dealt him better cards this term having almost equaled that feat in just five games with Brikama United today to perhaps making the sixth.

Also a Gambia youth international, Yaya, known for his ability to tower over defender and with header goals, will be hoping to put the West Coast Region and defending league champions to the guillotine.

Elsewhere, Banjul United will be facing Hawks in Banjul on the same day as well as Gambia Ports Authority basement occupants BK Milan at the Independence Stadium.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.