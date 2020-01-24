Tanzania: Simbachawene Replaces Lugola As Ilala's Zungu Request Granted

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
(file photo).
24 January 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — Lady Luck smiled for three-term Ilala lawmaker Mussa Azzan Zungu who will probably finish his remaining nine months to the General Election as a cabinet minister.

Mr Zungu alongside Kibakwe MP George Simbachawene were the biggest winners yesterday in a government reshuffle by President John Magufuli.

Mr Simbachawene replaced sacked Kangi Lugola as Home Affairs minister, while his place at the Vice President's Office (Union Matters and Environment) goes to Mr Zungu.

The Ilala legislator, who also doubles as alternate chair of Parliament, literally begged his way into the cabinet, beseeching President Magufuli earlier in the day to "remember him in the last days."

He made the plea at a function to inaugurate Prison quarters at Ukonga saying "we could walk together in the coming journey."

In the evening, his wish was granted as he was announced to have been picked to the Union and Environment docket. Mr Simbachawene journey in the current administration includes his resignation as Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) in 2017 before his comeback last year to the Union and Environment docket to replaced sacked January Makamba.

Further, President John Magufuli appointed three new ambassadors yesterday.

They are: Major General Jacob Kingu (former permanent secretary in the Home Affairs ministry), Mr Phaustine Kasike (former Prisons Services Commissioner General) and Dr Steven Simbachawene (from the President's Office).

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

