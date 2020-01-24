Botswana: U-17 Coach Confident

Gaborone — Botswana under 17 women team coach, Tapaphiwa Gaebolae is confident about her side emerging victorious against Zimbabwe in the return leg of the Women's World Cup qualifiers slated for Barbourfields Stadium, Zimbabwe on Sunday.

The confidence emanates from the local side's recent victory where they thrashed their opponents 5-0.

In an interview, Gaebolae said the 5-0 feat was water under the bridge hence they would approach the game with a different mentality cognisant of the fact that their opponents would be playing home and likely to use that to their advantage.

She said they treat each game differently.

"Our intention is to score an early goal because we do not know if they have changed their plan and approach in order to frustrate us," she said.

The coach further said her squad was fit and ready for their rivals.

Despite their recent success, the coach has made some changes in the team. She said their game approach would be different to avoid their opponents expecting the obvious.

Gaebolae said teams studied their opponents play and capitalised on their strength and weakness to contain them.

She said in the first leg their strength was their wing play, and would have to come up with a good formation that would also give them good results come Sunday.

"We are not going to be deceived by our 5-0 win. If we were able to drub them here, there is nothing stopping them to return the favour playing in their home ground, so we have fully prepared for this game," she said.

The coach said the girls were fully aware that they had a long journey hence the importance of winning their second leg without fail.

She said Zimbabwe's three crucial players did not form the squad in their past encounter, adding that the three players were likely to change their opponent's game given their experience.

"Despite that we are going to give them a good game. We are going to Zimbabwe to compete, and have an edge to advance to the next leg, all we need is just to focus and utilise our opportunities," she said.

The winner between Botswana and Zimbabwe will take the winner between Djibouti and Morocco. Morocco beat Djibouti 7-0 in their first leg.

Source : BOPA