Botswana: Mascom Top8 Returns This Weekend

Gaborone — The mouth-watering Mascom Top8 returns over the weekend where four teams are determined to book a spot in the finals of the much-coveted cup, which is in its ninth season.

On January 25 (Saturday), the defending champions Township Rollers will lock horns with the army boys BDF XI at the Grand Aria Stadium in Tlokweng.

The game, which marks the first leg of the tournament starts at 3:30pm in a game that is expected to produce some fireworks.

The visitors, who have been blowing hot and cold in the league come into the game with some wounded egos after they succumbed to Orapa United in a league match last weekend.

At a media briefing on January 22 (Wednesday), BDF XI coach, Rasta Kgengwenyane said their attention was on making sure that they redeem themselves, adding that their plan was to pass the semi-final stage, a feat which had been eluding them for years now.

BDF XI last won the cup in the 2013-14 season and the coach said their only obstacle to the silverware was Rollers.

He pointed out that they would be coming into the game with sober minds as pressure would be on their hosts who have to work hard on defending the title as well.

For his part, the new Township gaffer Frank Nuttall was cautious in his remarks, saying their wish was to go as far as possible because the cup meant a lot to Rollers family as a whole.

On January 26 (Sunday), the two teams from the mining towns will fight for amongst other things, the bragging rights as Galaxy FC will be hosting their counterparts, Orapa United in Jwaneng.

A clash between this two is always unpredictable as the win can go either way.

The high flying Orapa United has won the last two matches they played against Galaxy FC but that does not represent the true reflection of what is to be expected on Sunday when the two teams meet.

The mouth-piece of both teams made it known that they were looking to at least make it to the finals.

Meanwhile, Mascom chief communications and public relations manager, Tebogo Lebotse-Sebego said as a way of appreciating the game, they had invited the national women Under 20 team to the Saturday (January 25) game where the girls would mentor the CEO on the basics of football.

Also, she said as their way of giving back, the eight teams would identify an NGO or a school they want to work with and Mascom would donate.

She said the exercise would commence in Orapa during the second leg of the semi-finals.

Furthermore, she revealed that the under 20 ladies would be donning the Tsotso Ngele designer T-shirts to support his business as he had been playing football for quite some time now.

The tickets are already being sold in selected outlets across the country including at respective clubhouses for the teams which will be taking part.

The grandstand for the Rollers and BDF game will be P50 and P30 elsewhere while in Jwaneng the tickets will be going for P30.

Source : BOPA