Kenyan Female Riders Compete in World Motorbike Relay

24 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The Kenyan women motorbike riders, Throttle Queens have left for the Tanzania-Malawi border to receive the baton for Women Riders World Relay (WRWR).

The baton for the African leg of the relay arrived in Africa on January 2, 2020, starting in South Africa.

Since then, it has been to Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Tanzania and finally Kenya, from where it will be passed on to a representative from the United Arab Emirates at a ceremonial dinner on January 29, 2020.

The Kenyan team, which started their journey on Sunday, will embark on a 10-day ride from Mombasa Road to Arusha.

Only three Kenyans will complete the full course of the ride, but 19 participants have registered so far to take part in the Kenyan leg.

The entire trip is estimated to cover about 3,150km.

Women Riders World Relay is a global community of enthusiastic women bikers who came together for the largest recorded world-wide motorbike relay.

Currently, the WRWR has over 10,000 group members from more than 80 countries including Kenya.

The WRWR started in February 2019 around Europe, Asia, through to Africa before concluding in Dubai.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.