Kenya: 2 Injured After Suspected Al-Shabaab Attack Bus in Wajir

24 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Two people were injured when suspected Al-Shabaab militants ambushed a passenger bus at Khorof Kharar in Wajir County early Friday morning.

County Police Commander Thomas Ngeywa said an unknown number of assailants attacked the bus heading to Wajir town at about 6.30am.

Mr Ngeywa said they fled into the bushes as the bus driver did not stop.

He managed to drive on for about a kilometre as the attackers damaged one of the vehicle's front tyres when they fired.

Mr Ngeywa said passengers got out of the bus and fled when the driver stopped.

"For now, we can't give the total number of passengers who were in the bus at the time of the attack but we are gathering more information," he said.

SECURITY MEETING

The attack came hours after Wajir's elders, religious leaders, administrators, security agencies and representatives from all the six sub-counties met to discuss security.

They called for deployment of more intelligence officers to the county, noting this will improve intelligence gathering, which is crucial in the fight against violent extremism.

The leaders representing both the national and county governments also resolved to strengthen the Nyumba Kumi initiative and register illegal firearms in the hands of pastoralists.

The meeting chaired by County Commissioner Jacob Narengo and co-chaired by Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi came in the wake of increased terrorist attacks in the northern region.

A similar meeting took place in Mandera and Garissa counties.

PAST ATTACKS

Counties near the border with Somalia have borne the brunt of attacks by the Al-Qaeda-linked terror group as it is based in that country.

Last December, 11 people, eight of them Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) officers stationed at Elram in Mandera, were killed after Al-Shabaab terrorists attacked a bus.

The other victims were a teacher, a doctor and a civilian.

Early in January, three people were killed and three seriously injured when militants ambushed a passenger bus at Nyongoro in Lamu.

Recently, three teachers were killed when the terrorists raided Kamuthe Primary School in Wajir.

The frequent attacks are a threat to education, health and transport as employees have fled their work stations and members of the public have shunned travel by road.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.