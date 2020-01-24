Kenya: Victor Wanyama-Sponsored Students Report to Schools

24 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

The six students sponsored by Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama under his foundation have all reported to their respective schools.

Sammy Oriko and Landgreen Makhoha have joined Maranda School, Eva Moraa and Zawadi Tamara reported to Sironga Girls High School, Esther Achieng is in Asumbi Girls High School while Trizah Shem has enrolled in St Brigid's High School.

The six reported to their new schools this week and Wanyama has urged them to work hard.

"I am very proud of the scholarship programme, above all I am proud of the students we selected. Looking at their results, their background and the schools they attended, you can see great potential in them. I pledge to support them as I had stated earlier, to enable them to reach their potential. It is also important to motivate them to work hard in school," Wanyama told Nation Sport.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder formally registered the Victor Wanyama Foundation late last year and is building the foundation's main centre in a 20-acre piece of land in Busia which will also house the Victor Wanyama Academy.

He is also supporting his former club County Bus FC and the Muthurwa Boxing Club having recently bought a 40-seater bus for the two entities.

