Kenya: Conmen Target Schools in Fake Bank Slips Scam

24 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Shaban Makokha

Police in Mumias are investigating fraud cases targeting secondary schools.

Police said they had received information from school principals that their schools had received fake banking slips from parents.

"We received complaints from several heads of secondary schools that during the opening period, especially when Form Ones are being admitted, a lot of fake bank slips are handed in by parents which don't reconcile with bank statements," said Mumias West Sub-County Police Commander Peter Kattam.

He said the fake banking slips are suspected to be generated in cyber cafes. He said the office of the DCI in Mumias had launched investigations targeting all cyber cafes in the area.

Police confirmed that three cases of fake bank documents had been reported at the Mumias police station.

Bank agents

At St Peter's Boys' High School, the school principal, Mr Cosmas Nabongolo, said fake slips worth over Sh165,640 had been submitted by parents.

The slips indicated payment of between Sh32,000 and Sh40,000 that was banked through bank agents in Kisumu, Eldoret and Nairobi.

"Banking slips were brought to us indicating that some parents had paid fees when, in reality, they were conned by fraudsters," said Mr Nabungolo.

He said some parents had confirmed that they were deceived by fake charity organisations claiming to offer money for school fees.

"One parent said he was approached by a person he knows who linked him to a 'foundation' which asked for Sh20,000 so that they could pay Sh40,000 fees for his son. After parting with the money, the parent brought a fake bank slip of Sh40,000 to school," he said.

He said the slips presented to the school did not have a customer's signature, a mobile phone number or a bank teller's number and could not reconcile with statements obtained from the banks.

"We started experiencing this game last year. We have reported to police so that they can follow up on the matter. We have over 2,200 students and we are still sorting out more bank slips," he said.

Mr Kattam cautioned parents who present such slips that they risk being arrested as well.

"Parents who present fake or forged bank slips to schools will not be spared. They could be accomplices in the fraud game. We also call upon school managers, principals and accounts clerks to be cautious and to report to the police any cases of fake documents," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.