Sudan: Government, SPLM-Agar to Sign Final Agreement Friday

Juan — The Government and Sudan People's Liberation Movement(SPLM) led by Malik Agar will signed at the Presidential Palace in Juba today ( Friday) noon the final agreement over all items of the Framework Agreement on the two areas regarding governance and security arrangements.

Member of the Mediation Dhio Mattok, said that President of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit would attend the signing ceremony and that all arrangements have been finalized at the Presidential Palace for signing of the deal which would also be attended by leaders of the Revolutionary Front.

The two parties agreed during the yesterday' sitting to set up a joint political committee to continue discussion over details of government and agreement implementation 's mechanisms.