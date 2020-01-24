South Africa: Banda Reaches Half-Century for Southern Kings

Cape Town — Southern Kings fullback, Masixole Banda , will earn his 50th cap for the franchise when the side takes on the Cheetahs in a PRO14 Round 8 clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The 31-year-old hot-stepper has amassed his caps in both the PRO14 championship and Super Rugby, making him one of the stalwarts of the Port Elizabeth-based side.

The diminutive player, who has shown his versatility at both fullback and flyhalf, will run on in the No 15 jersey this weekend in front of his hometown crowd.

"I'm really excited to have reached this milestone," Banda said on Friday.

"It has not been easy reaching 50 games which is not a feat that many players are able to reach. I'm proud of the road that I have travelled in my career to reach this stage.

"It is extra special for me because it can be something that can motivate other kids who come from our townships like I do. I'm grateful for the opportunities I have received to reach this point.

"I hope that I can contribute towards the team's cause and aim of leaving the field with a win on Saturday. The Southern Kings is a team that is close to my heart and I always give it my all for my teammates, the coaches and the fans. It will be no different when I play my 50th match."

Scrumhalf, Stefan Ungerer, will lead the team as captain when they the Cheetahs.

He takes over the leadership role from Howard Mnisi who is nursing a bicep injury.

The match will kickoff at 15:30.

Southern Kings team:

15 Masixole Banda, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Sibusiso Sithole, 12 John-Thomas Jackson, 11 Erich Cronje, 10 Bader Pretorius, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Ruaan Lerm, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Jerry Sexton, 3 Rossouw de Klerk, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Schalk Ferreira

Substitutes: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Xandre Vos, 18 Ignatius Prinsloo, 19 Bobby de Wee, 20 Lusanda Badiyana, 21 Theo Maree, 22 Courtney Winnaar, 23 Andell Loubser

- PRO14 media

Source: Sport24