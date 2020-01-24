South Africa: Anderson's Early Australian Open Exit Worth a Cool R1.28m

Cape Town — Kevin Anderson may have suffered an early exit at the 2020 Australian Open , but the South African star's bank manager will still be smiling.

Anderson was eliminated from the tournament after a five-set loss to American Taylor Fritz in the second round on Thursday - a match in which he led by two sets and 4-2 in the third set.

The consolation for the lanky South African was a cheque for A$128 000, the equivalent of R1 280 000 at today's exchange rate.

South Africa's other singles contestant, Lloyd Harris - who lost 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round to Argentine 14th-seed Diego Schwartzman - earned A$90 000 ( R900 000) for his efforts.

South African doubles star Raven Klaasen and his new Austrian partner Oliver Marach also exited the tournament in the second round when the duo surprisingly lost 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 4-6 to little-known Argentine Andres Molteni and his Monegasque partner Hugo Nys on Friday.

Klaasen pocketed A$19 000 (R190 000) for his exploits Down Under.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24