Liberia: LAC Praised for Managing Lassa Fever

The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) together with the World Health Organization and the U.S. Center for Disease Control (US CDC) lauds the Liberia Agriculture Company (LAC) for achieving lowest deaths from hospitalized patients affected by Lassa fever worldwide.

"We call this the case fatality rate, the number of people hospitalized with the disease and the number that have died. You have 7 percent and this is the best anywhere in the world," says the acting Director General of NPHIL, MosokaFallah in a communication to the LAC management on Monday, January 20.

Dr. Fallah promises to work with the medical team to develop the LAC medical facility treatment protocol for Lassa fever so that all other doctors can receive their protocol for great results and thanks the management for supporting the medical team that is bent on reducing death rate from the disease.

He has agreed to publish the LAC's medical team work in a scientific journal to demonstrate the achievement for others to emulate.

Also expressing its appreciation in recognition of what it terms great achievement for the LAC management, Scofin Group highlighted the standards set by the company in addressing Lassa Fever recently and admitted that it will be shared amongst all other medical departments of the plantations of the Socfin Group across West and Central Africa.

The Chief Medical Officer of Socfin Group, LuoLavreys thanks the medical department of the company for the great achievement.

"This is a very nice example of how the private sector can contribute in an important way in fighting major lethal diseases such as Lassa Fever and other diseases such as the Ebola epidemic, a few years ago (where the LAC medical dept. offered great support)," the CMO recalls.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of LAC, Vijay Maira, expresses delight to learn that the facility in LAC has been recognized for achieving the best case fatality rate in the world in prevention of Lassa Fever.

Mr. Maira says this has been possible primarily due to the level of commitment of doctors as well as committed staff, stating that he is also pleased that the Socfin Group also intends to work with the LAC medical team to publish its work in a scientific journal.

"I would like to place on our record our appreciation to WHO and the US Centre for Disease Control for the recognition awarded to our management and medical team's effort. This encouragement received will strengthen our resolve to continue to improve our services," says GM Maira.

In September 2019, Liberia's chief medical officer, Dr. Francis Kateh declared a health emergency following the outbreak of Lassa Fever which claimed 21 lives between January 1 and August.

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness that is transmitted to humans via contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or faeces. Person-to-person infections and laboratory transmission can also occur. Overall, the case fatality rate is approximately 1%; however, it can be 15% or more among patients hospitalized with severe symptoms. Early treatment and rehydration improves chance of survival.