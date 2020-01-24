Mauritius: Travel Advice Following the Outbreak of a New Coronavirus in China

24 January 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A Travel advice following the outbreak of a novel Coronavirus in China has been issued, on 23 January 2020, by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

All passengers irrespective of their Nationality, travelling from Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China or who have visited Wuhan during the last 14 days would be immediately admitted in the Quarantine Ward of the New Souillac Hospital for observation.

Passengers, irrespective of their Nationality, coming from other provinces of China and who are not showing any signs or symptoms suggestive of the infection at the airport (for example, fever or cough) would be allowed to leave the airport but placed under surveillance for a period of 14 days.

Passengers, irrespective of their Nationality, coming from other provinces of China and who are showing signs and symptoms of the infection upon arrival at the airport would be immediately admitted at the isolation ward of the New Souillac Hospital for further investigation and management as appropriate.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has requested all tour operators in Mauritius not to accept any passengers from Wuhan, more so, as the Chinese Authorities are preventing Chinese citizens from entering or leaving Wuhan City. The Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and will take such additional measures as may be necessary in light of evolution of the disease in China.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Mauritius
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.