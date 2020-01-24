Mauritius: Travel Advice Following the Outbreak of a New Coronavirus in China

press release

A Travel advice following the outbreak of a novel Coronavirus in China has been issued, on 23 January 2020, by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

All passengers irrespective of their Nationality, travelling from Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China or who have visited Wuhan during the last 14 days would be immediately admitted in the Quarantine Ward of the New Souillac Hospital for observation.

Passengers, irrespective of their Nationality, coming from other provinces of China and who are not showing any signs or symptoms suggestive of the infection at the airport (for example, fever or cough) would be allowed to leave the airport but placed under surveillance for a period of 14 days.

Passengers, irrespective of their Nationality, coming from other provinces of China and who are showing signs and symptoms of the infection upon arrival at the airport would be immediately admitted at the isolation ward of the New Souillac Hospital for further investigation and management as appropriate.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has requested all tour operators in Mauritius not to accept any passengers from Wuhan, more so, as the Chinese Authorities are preventing Chinese citizens from entering or leaving Wuhan City. The Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and will take such additional measures as may be necessary in light of evolution of the disease in China.