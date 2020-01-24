South Africa: Medical Doctor Arrested for Contravening the Medical Act

23 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

A medical doctor is expected to appear before the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) Inspectorate Office for allegedly contravening the Medical Act.

Dr Ninadu Mafulu was arrested after the HPCSA and Special Law Enforcement Unit of the Gauteng traffic police conducted an operation at his medical practice.

Mafulu, whose medical practice is situated in Hillbrow, is registered as a medical practitioner with the HPCSA but is only registered in the public service category.

The head of corporate affairs at the HPCSA, Daphney Chuma, said Mafulu's case would be handed to its internal complaints handling unit to proceed with disciplinary action for allegedly practising as an independent medical practitioner while being registered in the public service category.

"Dr Mafulu was also found to be dispensing scheduled medication at his practice while not having the necessary licence to dispense in terms of Section 22C[l][a] of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, [Act 101 of 1965] [as amended], which constitutes a criminal offence.

"In light of the above, Mafulu was arrested and taken into custody at the Hillbrow police station."

The HPCSA is a statutory body established under the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974.

"The mission of the HPCSA is quality and equitable health care for all. It is mandated to regulate the health professions in the country in aspects pertaining to education, training and registration, professional conduct and ethical behaviour, ensuring continuing professional development, and fostering compliance with health-care standards.

"In order to safeguard the public and guiding the professions, registration in terms of the act is a prerequisite for practising any of the health professions registerable with it," said Chuma.

