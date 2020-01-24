Namibia: NFA Elections Nominees Revealed

The much awaited Namibia Football Association (NFA) elections set for 22 February 2020 are gaining momentum as the nominees were announced this week.

The FIFA Normalisation committee released the names of the presidential, first and second vice presidential and executive committee members of the NFA with the elective Congress set for 22 February 2020 at the Safari hotel in Windhoek.

The Normalisation committee by the virtue of being appointed by FIFA are were also the vetting committee and will be the electoral body as well on the day of the election. The computer consist of chairlady Hilda Basson-Namundjebo, Deputy Chairman Franco Cosmos, Vivienne Katjiuongua, Gaby Ahrens and Matti Mwandingi.

Here are the candidates for the 28th Ordinary of the Namibia Football Association.

PRESIDENT

1. Mr. Christiaan Ranga Haikali

2. Mr. Johnny Johnson Doeseb

3. Mr. Izak Joseph Fredericks

4. Mr. Johannes Jacob Vries

1ST VICE PRESIDENT

1 Rudolph Haingura

2 Peter Ndjulu

3 Izak Fredericks

4 Michael Situde

2ND VICE PRESIDENT

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

1 Rudolph Haingura

2 Peter Ndjulu

3 Izak Fredericks

4 Nettie Cloete

5 Michael Situde

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS

1 Nettie Cloete

2 Ingy Hainghumbi

3 Peter Ndjulu

4 Izak Fredericks

5 Samuel Mushelenga

6 Ferdinand Hausiku

7 Rudolph Haingura

8 Dawid Morgan

9 Shali Amakali

10 Earnest Joy

11 Johnny Johnson Doeseb

12 Nelago Stephanus

13 John Sinime

14 Michael Situde.