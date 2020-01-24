Mozambique: Tolls Rise On Maputo-South Africa Motorway

Maputo — The tolls charged at the two toll gates on the Maputo-South Africa motorway are set to increase by up to 16 per cent, as from 1 February.

The South African company that operates the road, Trans-African Concessions (TRAC), justified the increase on the grounds that the last increase in the tolls was over two years ago, in December 2017.

At the Maputo toll gate, the toll paid by light vehicles rises from 35 to 40 meticais (from 56 to 65 US cents), an increase of 14 per cent. For pick up trucks and buses with only two axles, the rise is only 8.3 per cent (from 120 to 130 meticais).

Larger trucks and buses will pay 375 rather than 350 meticais, an increase of 7.1 per cent. Articulated heavy goods vehicles will pay ten per cent more, with the toll rising from 500 to 550 meticais.

At the second toll gate, at Moamba, about 60 kilometres north of the capital, the increase in tolls for light vehicles is almost 16 per cent, rising from 190 to 210 meticais, but the toll for the heaviest trucks only goes up by 6.7 per cent, from 1,500 to 1,600 meticais.

The concessional rates for public transport vehicles remain unchanged. At the Maputo gate they will still pay 15 meticais or 51 meticais, depending on size. The tolls at Moamba remain 81 and 198 meticais.