South Africa: Stellenbosch Police Seeking Fraud Victims of Alleged Criminal Casanova Who Targeted Wealthy Women

24 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

Victims of an accused fraudster who wooed wealthy women before allegedly robbing them blind are being sought by Stellenbosch police after the apparent criminal casanova was caught.

It is alleged that Rudi Brits befriended rich, white women via social media, which led to romantic relationships, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in a statement.

"After moving in with the victims, he would borrow substantial amounts of money from them and disappear with the money and expensive household goods," she said.

A total of 20 cases are being co-ordinated by Colonel Deon Beneke, Stellenbosch police acting station commander, relating to theft and fraud committed from 2010 until November 2019, when Brits was arrested by the Eastern Cape Flying Squad.

Brits is currently in police custody, Rwexana said, and is due to make a bail application in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on February 6.

Rwexana urged women who allegedly fell victim to Brits, but had not laid charges, to contact Beneke on 021 809 5109 or 082 850 9742.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.