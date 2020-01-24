South Africa: Calvinia SAPS Arrest Suspect for Dealing in Drugs

23 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 23 January 2020, information was received about a 43-year-old man who is allegedly cultivating and dealing in dagga. The information was followed up by members of the Task Team, Crime Intelligence and Calvinia Crime Prevention members.

A 43-year-old male was arrested and dagga trees weighing 8kg were confiscated. The seized dagga has an estimated value of R15 000-00.

The Station Commander of Calvinia SAPS, Lt Col Vincent van Wyk applauded the members for their determination to remove drugs from the streets and reclaim the community from drug dealers.

The suspect will soon appear in the Calvinia Magistrates' court on a charge of dealing in drugs. Police investigations are continuing.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

