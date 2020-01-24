Mozambique: Terrorists Kill and Burn in Macomia Village

Maputo — A terrorist group killed one person and injured another in an attack last Saturday afternoon against the village of Manica, in Macomia district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report in Friday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

The newsheet's sources said the insurgents entered the village shortly after 15.00. They burnt down most of the houses and the villagers' stocks of food. They also kidnapped two women who had been working in their fields near the village.

Fleeing from the raiders, other villagers sought refuge in the headquarters of the Mucojo administrative post, about seven kilometres away. In Mucojo, there is a position of the defence and security forces, but the newsheet's sources said the Mozambican forces did not respond to the terrorist attack.

The insurgency, apparently inspired by Islamic fundamemtalism, began in October 2017 with attacks on police facilities in the district of Mocimboa da Praia. It subsequently spread to several other districts in the north of Cabo Delgado.

The insurgents have not published any manifesto or list of demands, and none of their leaders have stepped out of the shadows and made themselves known.