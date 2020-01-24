South Africa: Taxi Driver Rescued By Police

24 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The quest to seize unlicensed firearms in the province yielded a positive outcome when police arrested a suspect found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol at Isipingo.

Last night police officers were on Ntshebeyembuzi Road conducting crime prevention duties when they spotted a vehicle parked at Malukazi with all four door were open.

The suspects noticed the police and jump out of their vehicle to flee into nearby bushes. Police pursued the suspects and within minutes they were able to arrest one suspect who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

While they were busy searching for the remaining suspects they heard a bang at the back seat and found a 35-year-old taxi driver who was pleased to see the police.

On questioning him, he informed police that he received a request to pick up clients at Mobeni and proceeded to the said location. On arrival two of the suspects jumped into the vehicle and they drove toward Malukazi. As he was driving one suspect pulled out a firearm and instructed him to move to the back seat. They continue to drive and picked up two men in Malukazi where they started stripping the vehicle.

They were distracted by police and fled the scene. A case of carjacking and kidnapping was opened at the Bayview police station for investigation. The arrested suspect is set to appear at the Durban Magistrates Court today for being in possession of stolen property; possession of an unlicensed firearm; carjacking and kidnapping.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi

Jula hailed the arrest. "It is very comforting to know that the kidnap and hijacking victim has been rescued from these ruthless criminals. The police officers who came across this incident due to their proactive operations and pursued these criminals are commended," he said.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

