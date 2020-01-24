South Africa: Senior Ethekwini Official Arrested for Corruption

24 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A senior eThekwini Municipality official and four others will this morning appear before a Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court today on charges of corruption.

In a statement, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the arrest of the five suspects, aged between 25 and 42 years, emanates from the ongoing investigations into the Durban Solid Waste (DSW) allegations of corruption.

"It is alleged that the municipal official conspired with service providers in 2017 and received illicit benefits in the form of a R1 million vehicle, which was reportedly bought for his wife," Mulaudzi said.

A total of R600 000 was paid in cash, made up of R400 000 and R200 000 separate payments from two of the suspects' companies' accounts.

Mulaudzi said the settlement amount was in the form of another luxury vehicle being traded to cover the costs.

"It is alleged the purchasing of the said vehicle was a payment in exchange for him to award tenders to the other suspects," he said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

