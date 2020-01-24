Nigeria Records 2,181 Vandalised Pipeline Points in One Year

24 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Prince Okafor

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, said that the country recorded 2,181 vandalised pipeline points within one year period between October 2018 and October 2019.

Investigation shows that this development hindered the supply of petroleum product to various terminals, as well as effective distribution across the country.

The full financial report of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, for October, 2019 stated: "Products theft and vandalism have continued to destroy value and put NNPC at disadvantaged competitive position. A total of 2,181 vandalized points has been recorded between October 2018 and October 2019."

It was also gathered that crude oil Production was disrupted by shutdown of the TFP at Forcados for repairs while Bonny NCTL was shut down due to leaks on Right of Way, ROW, near Boro/Awoba as well as at the Krakama axis.

The report also stated that production was interrupted at Agbami, Akpo, Egina, Escravos, Usan, Amenam, Ima and Qua Iboe due to lube oil loss, pump issues, loss of power, riser protector replacement, pipeline repairs and flare management.

A breakdown of the oil theft activities showed that in October 2019, a total of 35 pipeline points were vandalized representing a decline of 81 percent from the 186 points vandalized in September 2019. Out of the vandalized points, eight could not be welded while only one pipeline was ruptured

Also, the Ibadan-Ilorin axis accounted for 34 percent of the breaks while ATC-Mosimi and other routes accounted for 23 percent and 43 percent respectively.

NNPC recorded the highest number of vandalized points in December 2018, of 264 points, while the least occurred in October, 2019, which recorded 35 points.

Meanwhile, the corporation has reinstated it willingness to continue to address the leakages in the sector, through adequate monitoring and transparency in its reports. The company also reinstated that it will continue to collaborate with the local communities and other stakeholders continuously strive to reduce and eventually eliminate this menace.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Environment
Urban Issues
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.