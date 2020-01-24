Nigeria Records 2,181 Vandalised Pipeline Points in One Year

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, said that the country recorded 2,181 vandalised pipeline points within one year period between October 2018 and October 2019.

Investigation shows that this development hindered the supply of petroleum product to various terminals, as well as effective distribution across the country.

The full financial report of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, for October, 2019 stated: "Products theft and vandalism have continued to destroy value and put NNPC at disadvantaged competitive position. A total of 2,181 vandalized points has been recorded between October 2018 and October 2019."

It was also gathered that crude oil Production was disrupted by shutdown of the TFP at Forcados for repairs while Bonny NCTL was shut down due to leaks on Right of Way, ROW, near Boro/Awoba as well as at the Krakama axis.

The report also stated that production was interrupted at Agbami, Akpo, Egina, Escravos, Usan, Amenam, Ima and Qua Iboe due to lube oil loss, pump issues, loss of power, riser protector replacement, pipeline repairs and flare management.

A breakdown of the oil theft activities showed that in October 2019, a total of 35 pipeline points were vandalized representing a decline of 81 percent from the 186 points vandalized in September 2019. Out of the vandalized points, eight could not be welded while only one pipeline was ruptured

Also, the Ibadan-Ilorin axis accounted for 34 percent of the breaks while ATC-Mosimi and other routes accounted for 23 percent and 43 percent respectively.

NNPC recorded the highest number of vandalized points in December 2018, of 264 points, while the least occurred in October, 2019, which recorded 35 points.

Meanwhile, the corporation has reinstated it willingness to continue to address the leakages in the sector, through adequate monitoring and transparency in its reports. The company also reinstated that it will continue to collaborate with the local communities and other stakeholders continuously strive to reduce and eventually eliminate this menace.