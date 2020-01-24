Nigeria: U.S. Moves to Stop 'Birth Tourism'

24 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The U.S. Department of State has introduced new regulations to stop "birth tourism", the practice of giving birth in the country to obtain American citizenship for a child.

The rules, which take effect on Friday, would make it harder for pregnant foreign nationals to enter the United States on tourism visas.

According to the policy document published by local media on Thursday, the regulations would apply to B nonimmigrant visas.

"The Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs ("Department"), is amending its regulation governing the issuance of visas in the "B" nonimmigrant classification for temporary visitors for pleasure.

"This rule establishes that travel to the United States with the primary purpose of obtaining U.S. citizenship for a child by giving birth in the United States is an impermissible basis for the issuance of a B nonimmigrant visa.

"Consequently, a consular officer shall deny a B nonimmigrant visa to an alien who he or she has reason to believe intends to travel for this primary purpose," it said.

The department said it did not believe that birth tourism was a legitimate activity for pleasure or of a recreational nature.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham, said the rules were necessary to address "endemic abuses" of the tourism visas and protect the U.S. from attendant national security risks.

"Closing this glaring immigration loophole will combat these endemic abuses and ultimately protect the United States from the national security risks created by this practice.

"It will also defend American taxpayers from having their hard-earned dollars siphoned away to finance the direct and downstream costs associated with birth tourism.

"The integrity of American citizenship must be protected," she said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Travel
West Africa
Nigeria
External Relations
Health
U.S., Canada and Africa
Pregnancy and Childbirth
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.