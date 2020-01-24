Zimbabwean Government Urged to Release the Land Audit Report to Members of the Public

24 January 2020
Kubatana.net (Harare)
document

The Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-SA) is urging the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe to release to the members of the public the Land Audit Report presented to President Emmerson Mnangagwa by the Land Audit Committee chaired by Justice Uchena.

Mr. Obert Chinhamo, the Director of ACT-SA indicated that members of the public who bear the brunt of land corruption should have access to the report.

"It's the ordinary people hungry for land that suffer most from land corruption. It is thus in their interest to have access to the Land Audit Report which in essence should be a public document. By perusing through the report, it will help them to determine whether all their submissions to the Uchena led committee were captured properly. The Government of Zimbabwe must not keep these reports as top secrets. We deserve to know the names of all the implicated individuals. Why is the government trying to protect them? The corrupt must be named and shamed. We are demanding that the report be made public" he says.

In 2019, President Emmerson Mnangagwa set up a Commission to probe the issue of land in the country and was presented with a report by Justice Uchena that said the government lost more than $3 billion in potential revenue to land barons. The report implicates several Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) who are reportedly facing arrest. However, the report has not been shared with members of the public.

Source: Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-Southern Africa)

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

