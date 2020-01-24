South Africa: Boyfriend Arrested for Attack On Woman

24 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

"Fighting woman abuse is one of our priorities and we will continue to do so until every woman in this province feels safe. We encourage every victim to speak up and allow the law to play its role. We welcome the appearance of a 52-year-old suspect at the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court today following his arrest for attempted murder by police officers in KwaMashu," said the

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

On Thursday 22 January 2020, police officers were conducting crime prevention operations at KwaMashu when they were alerted about a woman who had been severely assaulted and held against her will at a house at B Section. They proceeded to the scene and found the victim (34) locked inside the house. She had sustained numerous injuries to her body.

Further investigation revealed that the woman came to visit her boyfriend on the previous day and the pair broke into argument. She was subsequently assaulted and the suspect poured boiling water on her. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention and the suspect was arrested by police.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.