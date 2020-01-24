South Africa: Boyfriend Arrested for Attack On Woman

press release

"Fighting woman abuse is one of our priorities and we will continue to do so until every woman in this province feels safe. We encourage every victim to speak up and allow the law to play its role. We welcome the appearance of a 52-year-old suspect at the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court today following his arrest for attempted murder by police officers in KwaMashu," said the

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

On Thursday 22 January 2020, police officers were conducting crime prevention operations at KwaMashu when they were alerted about a woman who had been severely assaulted and held against her will at a house at B Section. They proceeded to the scene and found the victim (34) locked inside the house. She had sustained numerous injuries to her body.

Further investigation revealed that the woman came to visit her boyfriend on the previous day and the pair broke into argument. She was subsequently assaulted and the suspect poured boiling water on her. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention and the suspect was arrested by police.