South Africa: Saftu Spokesman Fired Over Rape Allegations

24 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

Saftu released a statement on Thursday announcing that they had axed their national spokesperson after the union discovered the former freelance journalist was an alleged rapist.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) fired Ntozakhe Douglas Mthukwane after discovering a string of rape allegations against him.

Secretary-General, Zwelinzima Vavi, announced that Mthukwane had been removed from the post in a statement released on Thursday, 23 January.

The move came after the union conducted a background check and found that Mthukwane, who was appointed national spokesperson on 1 October 2019, had an "alarming pattern of rape allegations" dating back to 1995.

"In our letter of appointment, we categorically stated that we were still doing a background and criminal record check, and that should the result come back positive we reserve the right to retract the appointment."

The statement says Mthukwane, a freelance journalist from the Northern Cape, had four different rape cases against him, one of which included him pointing a firearm.

Regional Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping, confirmed the most recent set of charges from 2019. The case was lodged at the Kimberley Sexual Offences court and included three counts of rape, one of which includes the rape of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

