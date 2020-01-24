South Africa: National Police Commissioner Calls for a Manhunt for Suspects Following the Killing of a SAPS Captain

press release

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole has directed the police in KwaZulu-Natal to launch a manhunt for unknown suspect(s) following the fatal shooting of an off-duty police Captain on Thursday, 23 January 2020.

The fatal shooting of the member happened in New Germany, Pinetown at about 18h40 in the evening.

It is reported that the 55-year-old Captain who was stationed at Marianhill Public Order Policing Unit was walking home from a local store when he was gunned down. Neighbours who had heard gunshots went outside to investigate and that is when they noticed a white Toyota double cab with tinted windows speeding off.

The Captain was found with all his personal belongings on him including his cellphone, wallet and service pistol, therefore, ruling out robbery as a motive for his killing.

A case of murder has been registered and the motive of the shooting is unknown.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Khehla Sitole has condemned the ongoing attacks and killing of police officials. He has described the latest incident as an attack on the authority of the state.

General Sitole has further urged the investigators to ensure that no stone is left unturned in ensuring that the suspects behind this incident are found and brought to book.

"I have instructed the implementation of the 72-hour activation plan in a bid to ensure that we mobilise all our resources to ensure that those who are behind this callous act are dealt with in terms of the law. All necessary role players have been deployed to handle this case to effect arrests".

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects, is urged to report to the police by calling the crime stop number 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the MySAPS app. Callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous.