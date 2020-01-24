South Africa: Sneak-Peek Into Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow's Wedding Day

Cape Town — Former Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Tebow and her husband, Tim, have teased fans with a short clip from their wedding day.

The beauty queen recently tied the knot to the American baseball player in an intimate wedding ceremony in Franschhoek, Cape Town.

After sharing some loved-up snaps of their special day earlier this week, the newlyweds have now recently treated their followers with a glimpse into their long-anticipated union in a short video.

Tim shared a video on his Instagram page with snippets from their momentous milestone.

"So grateful and blessed for these past several days," Tim captioned his post. "Thank you everyone for the kind words and encouragement and thank you to all of our amazing vendors who helped make the day possible! P.S. can't wait to share the rest of [the] day with y'all."

Tim and Demi met at his annual Night to Shine charity event in 2018 and get engaged in January 2019, Channel24 reports.

