Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 110 Suspected Drug Traffickers At Lagos Airport

24 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command, Lagos, said it arrested 101 suspected drug traffickers in 2019.

NDLEA Commander, Garba Ahmadu, made the disclosure at a media briefing in Lagos on Thursday.

Ahmadu explained that 87 were males and 14 females, while total seizure cases of 76 were recorded in the period under review.

He said there was increase in the number of arrests in 2019 compared to 2018 when 93 persons were arrested.

He said: "The record of arrest in the year under review indicates that there is increase in the number of persons arrested from 93 persons in 2018 to 101 persons this year, showing 8.6 per cent increase.

"Also, the number of seizures/cases recorded in the year under review has also increased to 76 in 2019 from 73 in 2018, showing an increase of 4.11 per cent.

"Summary of the drug seized shows that cocaine accounted for 9.03 per cent of total drugs seized, heroin 5.75 per cent, cannabis sativa 44.71 per cent.

"Others are methamphetamine which is 24.93 per cent, ephedrine 7.45 per cent and other psychotropic substances 8.13 per cent.

"Cocaine is 34.109kg, Heroin 21.72kg, cannabis sativa 168.922kg, methamphetamine 94.18kg, Ephedrine 28.14kg, psychotropic substances 31.99kg (Tramadol and Diazepam) 30.450kg."

He said the mode of concealment included bag and baggage packing, ingestion and anal insertion; baggage was 80 per cent, while the others were 14 per cent.

He noted that the frequently flown airlines by traffickers in 2019 were Ethiopian and South African Airways, both coming in and going out.

Ahmadu explained that the agency secured 36 convictions, while others were still in court, adding that it also received 42 male deportees for drug-related issues.

He promised that officers of the agency would not rest on their oars in ensuring that illicit drug trafficking through the MMIA was reduced to the barest.

Ahmadu also said that training and retraining of its officers were yielding positive results and this would be sustained this year.

