Nigeria: Iata Commends Air Peace On Safety Standards

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has commended Air Peace for its consistency in sustaining its safety status since it passed its Operational Safety Audit (IOAS) three years ago.

The Head of Account Management, West and Central Africa, IATA, Dr. Samson Fatokun, gave the commendation to the airline in Lagos, recently, for upholding high standards of safety in its flight operations.

Fatokun, who gave the commendation while presenting the third IATA Operational Safety Audit, IOSA, certificate to the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, congratulated the airline's team for achieving the feat.

He declared that many airlines had started the safety audit but were unable to complete it.

"It gives me joy to present this certificate today because I know it's the fruit of painstaking effort of your team", Fatokun said.

He stated that scaling through the third safety audit process was a testament to Air Peace's commitment to maintaining high safety standards in its operations.

Fatokun, also said safety was IATA's number one priority, remarking that for any airline to pass the safety audit, its safety compliance must be hundred percent, and Air Peace has met this prerequisite.

"Many airlines are not able to achieve this because they don't have the discipline and hard work which have consistently earned Air Peace this safety recognition. The certificate gives the airline a global recognition as a hundred percent safety-compliant airline", Fatokun averred.

In his remarks, Onyema affirmed that the IOSA certificate is something to be proud of, adding that Air Peace is becoming the emerging force in Africa's aviation landscape.

He expressed gratitude to the IATA team and commended the entire Air Peace team for a successful safety audit.

He also assured that the airline would always align with global best practices and safety standards.