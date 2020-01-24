Ghana's 'Year of Return' Campaign Drastically Boosts the Country's Destination Profile

13 January 2020
This is Africa (Hilversum)
By Kylie Kiunguyu

Ghana's commemorative campaign the 'Year of Return' that targeted African Americans and the diaspora wishing to trace their ancestry and make pilgrimages to their countries of origin, has brought a marked rise in the country's marketability.

Ghana designated 2019 as the Year of Return to commemorate 400 years since the first enslaved Africans arrived in Jamestown, Virginia in the United States. The country is using the campaign to market itself as a tourism destination with Trans-Atlantic trade appeal.

Since the campaign commenced multitudes of African Americans in the diaspora have made spiritual pilgrimages to Ghana to trace their ancestry and mark this morbid milestone in Black history. Furthermore, Ghana is the only country that has legally offered to resettle people of African descent in Africa.

The year-long event was designed to incentivise diaspora returnees by waiving some visa requirements and permitting people of African origin the right to apply for indefinite stays. Outside of this, marketing activities have co-opted traditional authorities as well as local and international celebrities as part of the campaign.

The tourism sector contributed 5.5% to GDP in 2018, coming fourth after gold, cocoa and oil in terms of foreign exchange generation for the country. Although various government agencies and supporters of the campaign have publicised figures such as "200,000" extra international arrivals; "1.5 million" total number of visitors for 2019; and "$1.9 billion" in revenue, these figures are not factual and the campaigns actual impact are yet to be ascertained.

However, officials remain obstinate on the positive impact made on the economy. Last year Ghana's Tourism Minister Barbara Oteng-Gyasi said during the inauguration of a tourist centre at Anomabo, a town in the central region that, "There has been tremendous community involvement which has stimulated the local economy including hoteliers, tour operating and other related businesses."

The Minister added that, the "Year of Return" had "cemented Ghana's pan-African legacy and had put a global spotlight on the country and helped to position it as a historic, cultural and vibrant hub and had as well changed the narrative of what was reported about Ghana and the rest of Africa in general."

Despite the positive outcomes of the campaign, economists are cautious on how this will affect local small and medium sized enterprises. According to The Conversation diasporan people who invest in the local tourism industry could crowd out smaller enterprises or the increased tourism could trigger inflation in the local economy. It is therefore important that domestic firms are supported and the entry and operations of foreign firms in Ghana controlled.

Read the original article on This is Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This is Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This is Africa

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africa Loves U.S. President Trump, South Africa's Motsepe Says

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.