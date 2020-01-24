South Africa: Principal Suspended As School Culture Comes Under Criticism

analysis

Parktown Boys' High School principal Malcolm Williams has been suspended following a preliminary investigation into the death of Grade 8 student Enoch Mpianzi, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced on Friday. More heads are expected to roll at the school that has drawn repeated complaints about its culture.

Parktown Boys' High School principal Malcolm Williams has been suspended with immediate effect following the drowning of Grade 8 student, 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi, at a school camp last week.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi made the announcement at his department's offices in Johannesburg on Friday after he received a preliminary report from Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys, which has begun interviewing the parties involved and on Friday was conducting a site visit at the camp where Mpianzi died, Nyati Bush and River Break in Brits, North West.

Lesufi said the Grade 8 camp, meant to introduce learners to each other and foster values of teamwork, was not approved by the district or head office. Schools are required to submit camp applications to the district three months in advance but Parktown Boys' submitted its application on 19 November 2019.

"We have enquired the roles of all persons who are in the line of authority...