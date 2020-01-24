Nigeria: Insurgency - Rep Urges Military to Improve On Security Intelligence

24 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Mr. Yusuf Gagdi, member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau, has called on the military to improve on their security intelligence to end insurgency and other criminal activities in the country.

Gagdi, who is the Chairman, House Standing Committee on Navy, gave the advice at a news conference on Thursday in Jos.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker was reacting to the killing of Dalep Dachiya, his constituent, and student of the University of Maiduguri, by the Boko Haram terrorists.

He said the move would enable security agencies to end the maiming of innocent Nigerians by the insurgents.

He said that one of the major problems militating against the ongoing fight against insurgency was poor security intelligence on the part of the military.

"The Federal Government must widen its intelligence network to identify the source of funding of the insurgents, their source of firearms and other sources of supplies.

"One of the biggest problems of the fight against insurgency is the manner in which the insurgents gather information regarding the movement and plans of the military forces," he said.

The lawmaker accused some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) operating in the North-East of aiding the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents.

He also accused the NGOs of having direct links with the insurgents, hence were secretly supporting the insurgents with funds and logistics.

He called on the Federal Government to as matter of urgency checkmate their activities with a view to ending the killings in the region

Gagdi, then, described the killing of Dachiya, as "tragic, unfortunate and inhuman", assuring that the killers would be brought to book.

He urged the family of the deceased to accept the painful loss in good faith and as the will of God.

