South Africa: New Prasa Administrator Commits to a 'Realistic' 12-Month Plan - Against Tough Odds

Bongisizwe Mpondo, the new administrator of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, has a plan to fix the entity over the next 12 months. Is this realistic -- especially in Cape Town, where some trains have not run since November 2019?

Trains could operate between the Central Line and the Cape Town CBD in Cape Town as early as September, said new administrator for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Bongisizwe Mpondo. Speaking at a briefing on Thursday, he also said October could potentially see 20 new trains added to the embattled Cape rail network.

Mpondo held a meeting with rail advocacy groups in Khayelitsha -- an area affected by the Central Line shutdown between Kapteinsklp (Mitchell's Plain) and Chris Hani (Khayelitsha) - followed by a media briefing. His first briefing in Cape Town since his appointment 45 days ago by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Mpondo was appointed administrator in December after Mbalula decided to dissolve the interim board after a disastrous appearance before Parliament's Scopa watchdog committee.

Khayelitsha has not seen trains since 1 November 2019 when Metrorail suspended services due to "extensive vandalism". When Mpondo said the earliest date operations could resume would be in...