South Africa: New Prasa Administrator Commits to a 'Realistic' 12-Month Plan - Against Tough Odds

24 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Bongisizwe Mpondo, the new administrator of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, has a plan to fix the entity over the next 12 months. Is this realistic -- especially in Cape Town, where some trains have not run since November 2019?

Trains could operate between the Central Line and the Cape Town CBD in Cape Town as early as September, said new administrator for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Bongisizwe Mpondo. Speaking at a briefing on Thursday, he also said October could potentially see 20 new trains added to the embattled Cape rail network.

Mpondo held a meeting with rail advocacy groups in Khayelitsha -- an area affected by the Central Line shutdown between Kapteinsklp (Mitchell's Plain) and Chris Hani (Khayelitsha) - followed by a media briefing. His first briefing in Cape Town since his appointment 45 days ago by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Mpondo was appointed administrator in December after Mbalula decided to dissolve the interim board after a disastrous appearance before Parliament's Scopa watchdog committee.

Khayelitsha has not seen trains since 1 November 2019 when Metrorail suspended services due to "extensive vandalism". When Mpondo said the earliest date operations could resume would be in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Infrastructure
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.