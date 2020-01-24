Nigeria: EU Constructs 170 Latrines for Schools in Borno

Maiduguri — The European Union (EU) has constructed new gender-segregated latrines for primary schools in nine local government areas in Borno State under the education component of its support to response, recovery and resilience in the state.

It has also renovated 108 classrooms; constructed 10 boreholes; recruited 336, comprising 143 female and 193 male, teachers; earmarked 13,800 students to benefit from learning materials; 6000 adolescent girls to benefit from dignity kits; and 73 schools to benefit from teaching kits and textbooks in the LGAs.

The LGAs are: Maiduguri Metropolitan, Jere, Monguno, Gwoza, Magumeri, Biu, Mafa, Damboa and Konduga.

The projects, executed in the first phase of the EU-funded support projects, were handled by a consortium of International NGOs led by Plan International, and comprising Save the Children and Gender Equality Peace and Development Center.

The Country Director of Plan International, Hussain Abdu, said while handing over of the renovated classrooms and constructed latrines to Borno State government, that the facilities and assistances formed a part of the supports the EU has committed to provide under the education component across the state.

In the second phase, he said, "with the continued support of the European Union," the consortium plans to increase learning literacy achievement for learners; support the increase in school attendance for both boys and girls; supply school furniture to 182 classrooms to be renovated; as well as supply 8 mega,schools with 500 sets of furniture.

It also plans to improve the capacity of the quality assurance department of the State Universal Basic Education Board; provide life skills training to the boys and girls benefitting from the EU support; as well as work with other relevant actors to advocate for gender responsive and conflict sensitive education plans for the state.

The Country Director said the education component project targets 123 public basic education schools in the 9 LGAs, expressing the commitment of the EU to supporting the educational pursuit of children, especially the girl-child.

Taking over the projects on behalf of the state government, the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Abba Yusuf, thanked the EU and the implementing consortium for the support to the state.