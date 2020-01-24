Nigeria: Keeping Okada and Keke Off the Highways

24 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
editorial

For the umpteenth time, the Lagos State Government has announced plans to tackle the menace of commercial motorcycles (okada), tricycles (keke) and yellow buses (danfo) in the major highways of the nation's economic capital.

The governments of Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode struggled and failed to confine these grassroots movers to their designated inner city routes through the Lagos State Traffic Law of 2012 which was reviewed in 2018. The Law restricts them to 475 inner city roads.

Ambode was particularly determined to phase out the yellow buses and replace them with modern Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, alternatives but the powerful political lever of the operators of these transport models played a big role in ensuring he never returned for a second term.

Residents of the Lagos metropolis are wondering what the new Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will do to make a lasting difference. His Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, recently reeled out reasons the Traffic Law must be implemented to the letter.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, reported 619 deaths with thousands of people injured between 2015 and 2016. Countless robberies were committed by criminals using commercial motorcycles.

Most of the okada, keke and danfo operators have absolutely no training or regard for traffic or road usage laws. They are fond of running against the traffic and mobbing other road users involved in accidents or quarrels with their members. It is believed that some cartels bring jobless young men from other parts of the country and even beyond and once they land in Lagos they are assigned with motorcycles to hit the roads.

For the Sanwo-Olu administration to make more progress than his predecessors, the road transport unions who are major stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos must be made to sign on to this programme and keep their members off the prohibited highways. Without this, the effort to enforce the Lagos Traffic Law might fail for the third time running.

The government must also live up to its promise to ensure all roads are motorable. Very few inner city roads have been resurfaced for decades and this makes motoring very expensive in Lagos.

Also, the development of more BRT lanes and construction of the Blue and Red monorail lines as well as water transport development should be pursued to give commuters choices. People only jump on okada and these other riskier means of transport out of necessity.

The state governments must also reorient staff of the agencies controlling traffic on Nigerian roads and deploy technologies to track and punish offenders. The minimal use of manual control will reduce corruption and promote more efficient motoring.

Once the government plays its part it can get other stakeholders to play theirs.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Transport
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.