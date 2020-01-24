Zimbabwe: Victory for Marry As Court Orders VP Chiwenga to Stay With Wife

The High Court has ordered Vice President Constantino Chiwenga not to bar his estranged wife, Marry from the couple's Harare Borrowdale Brooke mansion and for her to have access to the feuding pair's three minor children.

On her release from remand prison early this month, Marry found she had been locked out of the couple's matrimonial home and further barred accessing her belongings as well as children she sired with the VP.

She filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court.

On Friday, High Court judge, Dube Banda ordered VP Chiwenga not to bar her from the mansion, her children, personal belongings and luxury vehicles.

Marry faces charges of attempting to murder her VP husband, fraud and money laundering.

More to follow...