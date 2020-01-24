Zimbabwe: Mai Titi Breaks Down After Facebook User Taunts Bae Over Her HIV Status

24 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Local comedienne, Mai Titi, Thursday broke down on her Facebook Live after one internet user taunted her boyfriend for dating an HIV positive person.

This comes after a woman identified as Patience Cele sent a Facebook message to Mai Titi's new-found lover, Zizo asking what his relatives had to say about the comedienne's HIV positive status.

"Hi educate me please what does your parents say dating someone who is positive and everyone in Zim knows good luck," reads the message.

Earlier this month, Mai Titi and her young lover Blessed Zingwe aka Zizoe made their relationship public.

On Facebook Live, the artist poured out saying it was cruel of people to discriminate against her because of a medical condition.

"People don't have hearts, people would laugh when someone is dying.

"How can you laugh at someone because of a condition that you might just get.

"All of you sleep around you are just lucky because you don't know your status that is if you even know your status.

"A lot of women are dying inside," she said with tears streaming down her face.

Mai Titi, born Felistas Maruta, in 2018 disclosed her HIV positive status and accused her former husband, Tapiwa Mutikani of deliberately infecting her.

While some fans supported her "bold" move, several others felt she had crossed the line by disclosing her private condition and opening herself to potential discrimination.

