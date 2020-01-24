Zimbabwe: Prophet Magaya's Father Dies

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) founder, Walter Magaya's father, Freddy Muvirimi, has died.

He was 59.

Mr Muvirimi died at Dandaro Hospital in Borrowdale on Thursday around midday.

He had not been feeling well since 2009 but the condition got worse when the family was attacked and assaulted by armed robbers last year at their Waterfalls home.

In an interview, Prophet Magaya said his father's condition worsened after his lungs were damaged during the attack.

"His lungs were damaged after the attack by armed robbers. Initially, he became sick when he was working in Tanzania a few years ago and was airlifted to Zimbabwe for treatment.

"He was a very good man who mentored me since I was four years old. He was my hero and my life will never be the same again without him," he said.

PHD senior overseer Admire Mango also said, "When you are a solution to many and solving many problems of millions of local and foreign people you would be expected to solve your own quickly.

"He was prayed for and got better, but he was attacked and the condition got worse. It has been a 10-year battle until today when God said its time to rest."

Mourners are gathered at number 51 Pota road Waterfalls Harare.

Mr Muvirimi will be laid to rest at Glen Forest Cemetery, on Saturday.