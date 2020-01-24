Sudan: Bass Sends Letter Defending Sudan From Travel Ban To Trump

press release

Today, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to reconsider adding Sudan to the administration's travel ban. She was joined by Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Congressman Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) on the letter, which you can read below:

We are deeply concerned by reports that your administration is expected to formally announce the addition of Sudan to its travel ban next week. The United States recently took meaningful steps to strengthen the U.S.-Sudan bilateral relationship and this would send the wrong message at this critical time in Sudan’s transition to a civilian-led government. We urge you to take Sudan off the list as it will negatively impact Sudan’s path toward democracy and peace.

Following the ouster of the Omar al-Bashir regime, Sudan has made significant progress toward a more inclusive and representative government. We are currently on a Congressional Delegation in Sudan and have been encouraged by meetings with the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Minister of Justice, and civil society. In each of these meetings we learned about the many steps the transitional government has taken to break with the policies and practices of the previous regime and plans being put into place for additional reforms. While we recognize that this is a work in progress, Sudan has taken important steps to combat terrorism and to prevent the movement of bad actors.

Additional travel restrictions from Sudan would send the wrong message to the Sudanese government, to the Sudanese people, and to the rest of the world. We encourage the administration to continue supporting Sudan on its path toward democracy and peace.

