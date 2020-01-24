Sudan: Bass Sends Letter Defending Sudan From Travel Ban To Trump

Photo: Ron Przysucha/State Department/Flickr
Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, left, watches as President Donald Trump addresses journalists in New York on September 25, 2019 during the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.
24 January 2020
United States House Of Representatives (Washington, DC)
press release By Office of Rep. Karen Bass

Today, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to reconsider adding Sudan to the administration's travel ban. She was joined by Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Congressman Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) on the letter, which you can read below:

We are deeply concerned by reports that your administration is expected to formally announce the addition of Sudan to its travel ban next week.  The United States recently took meaningful steps to strengthen the U.S.-Sudan bilateral relationship and this would send the wrong message at this critical time in Sudan’s transition to a civilian-led government.  We urge you to take Sudan off the list as it will negatively impact Sudan’s path toward democracy and peace.

Following the ouster of the Omar al-Bashir regime, Sudan has made significant progress toward a more inclusive and representative government. We are currently on a Congressional Delegation in Sudan and have been encouraged by meetings with the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Minister of Justice, and civil society. In each of these meetings we learned about the many steps the transitional government has taken to break with the policies and practices of the previous regime and plans being put into place for additional reforms.  While we recognize that this is a work in progress, Sudan has taken important steps to combat terrorism and to prevent the movement of bad actors.

Additional travel restrictions from Sudan would send the wrong message to the Sudanese government, to the Sudanese people, and to the rest of the world. We encourage the administration to continue supporting Sudan on its path toward democracy and peace.

First elected to Congress in 2010, Rep. Bass is serving her fifth term in Congress where she is Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations, and Chair of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security. Rep. Bass’ Congressional District includes Los Angeles and Culver City and was the 67th Speaker of the California Assembly from 2008-2010.

More on This
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerians, Kenyans Have Great Confidence in Trump - Survey
Africa Loves U.S. President Trump, South Africa's Motsepe Says
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United States House Of Representatives. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Sudan
External Relations
East Africa
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.