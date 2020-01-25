Nigeria: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid, Others to Headline DJ Kaywise's 'Joor Concert'

25 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

It's another year of excitement as the Nigeria music industry is about to witness another mind-blowing concert tagged 'Joor Concert' today, January 25, 2020.

The DJ Kaywise initiative is another means of giving back to his enormous fans that have been supporting his brand over the years.

The Abesan Stadium Egbeda will host the likes of Davido, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, Burna Boy, Joeboy Fireboy, Rema, Runtown, Ice Prince, Reminisce, Skiibii, TClassic and DJ Kaywise will be on the wheel of steel ditching out the latest and old tunes.

As one of the major stakeholders in the most competitive industry, the dynamic Disc Jockey, Kaywise is leaving no stone unturned to make sure this year's edition is a huge success.

However, this year's edition will mark the 5th edition of the concert and according to the organizers, major corporate brands have picked up interest as means of reaching out to the youths in the country.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.