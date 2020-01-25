South Africa: Mpumalanga MEC Lindiwe Ntshalintshali Says Dirty Deals Recording Is a Tactic to Discredit Her

25 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

A recording, allegedly of Mpumalanga MEC of Sports and Recreation Lindiwe Ntshalintshali discussing government deals, is an attempt to discredit her ahead of the ANC's elective conference in the province, she has told the SABC.

The recording was aired by the SABC on Saturday morning and details alleged kickbacks with an unidentified man. The recording also allegedly contains Ntshalintshali planning to fire key staff members.

Mpumalanga MEC of Sports& Recreation whose also the Acting @ANCMPUMALANGA Provincial Secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali was caught on tape allegedly discussing government deals and kickbacks with an unidentified private individual whose meant to be a proxy. Watch #sabcnews at 8:00 pic.twitter.com/7zZ0PhpGA8-- #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) January 25, 2020

In response to the recording, Ntshalintshali told the broadcaster that it formed part of a tactic to discredit her ahead of the upcoming ANC elective conference in Mpumalanga. She adds that the authenticity of the recording would need to be verified and that her right to privacy may have been infringed.

ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete added that the recording and its authenticity would be investigated by the party.

"And upon us making an internal investigation, [we will] bring the comrade in question before the leadership of the ANC, the top six. And after that we will decide on what course of action to take, in line with the provisions of the constitution of the ANC."

- Complied by Nicole McCain

