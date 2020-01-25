Zimbabwe: Govt Kick-Starts Preps for 2022 Population Census

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has kick-started the cartographic census mapping exercise ahead of the population and housing census due to take place in 2022.

Speaking to the media Friday, ZIMSTAT director general, Taguma Mahonde said the exercise is being carried out in order to successfully plan for economic and social development.

"It is necessary to have reliable and detailed data on the size, composition, distribution, and other benchmark statistics on the population, hence the need to carry out careful planning to ensure the programme is implemented in an effective and efficient manner," he said.

The cartographic census mapping exercise involves the subdivision of the country into small geographical units called Enumeration Areas which can be defined as a well identified territorial unit containing the prescribed population size of 80 - 120 households.

The 2022 Zimbabwe population will be carried out in August 2022 in accordance with the Census and Statistics Act which stipulates that a national census will be carried out every 10 years.

The ZIMSTAT boss called on Zimbabwean nationals to view the exercise as every one's responsibility.

"Finally, the public is urged to cooperate with our field mappers during data collection for this very important exercise. Positive contribution is very much welcome as this ensures the successful accomplishment of this mammoth task," Mahonde said.

ZIMSTAT has since reported that Zimbabwe's population has almost doubled in three decades, from 7.5 million in 1982 to 13.1 million in 2012; fertility has steadily been declining since 1982 until about 2005 after which it began to rise; and that mortality in childhood has been fairly stable for most of the period 1997-2008.

Based on the levels and trends of the components of population change, the statistics agency projections assume that the country's total fertility rate will decrease from 3.7 children per woman in 2012 to 2.7 in 2032, partly a result of national policy which includes promotion of responsible parenthood awareness, availability of community health services.