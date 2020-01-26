Western Sahara: Several Ecuadorian Organizations Reiterate Support for Right of Sahrawi People to Self-Determination

24 January 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Quito — Several Ecuadorian organizations reiterated their firm support for the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination, denouncing the looting of Sahrawi natural resources by Morocco in complicity with some countries, notably European.

The leaders of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) and the General Union of Workers (UGTE), expressed their interest and support for the legitimate struggle of the Sahrawi people for their right to self-determination, in two meetings held on Thursday between the Counsellor of the Ambassador of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), Mr. Hafdala Shadad Brahim, and the coordinator of the Ecuadorian Association of Friendship with the Sahrawi People (AEAPS), Pablo de la Vega.

The President of CONAIE stated at the meeting that he "strongly supported the right to self-determination of peoples, a principle recognized in the relevant UN resolutions".

On this occasion, the Sahrawi diplomat addressed the looting of Sahrawi natural resources in the occupied Sahrawi territories, by the Moroccan monarchy and the multiple companies, notably Spanish and French, which plunder the phosphate mines, the marine wealth in the Sahrawi territorial sea and even the sand of Western Sahara that ends on the European beaches, despite the judgments of the Court of Justice of the European Union.

For his part, the president of UGTE, José Villavicencio, carried out a detailed analysis of the current situation of the Saharawi cause and its fronts of struggle, including political and legal.

The trade union leader launched "an invitation to promote joint actions for the human rights of the Sahrawi people and their right to self-determination, and to generate together the conditions for the constitution of an inter-union platform of solidarity with the Saharawi people".

Read the original article on SPS.

Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

