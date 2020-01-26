Gambia: Gdc Nam for Jimara Confirms Demise of Honourable Demba Sowe

25 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has on Saturday confirmed the demise of Demba Sowe, who died on Friday, 24th January 2020 in Casablanca in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Sowe was in 2017 elected as the National Assembly member for Niamina West after he won the legislative elections under GDC ticket.

Reacting to Hon Demba's death, Hon Alagie Sowe Parliamentarian for Jimara said: "Hon Demba Sowe passed away yesterday in Morocco. We spoke over the phone 25 minutes before he died. He called me at 1:35pm and by 2pm, I received a call that he died. It is very sad. The party leader Hon Mama Kandeh is not here, but he has communicated with the Gambian Embassy in Morocco. I and the Minority Leader Samba Jallow and the GDC President Dr Demba Sabally went to his compound to inform his family about the incident.

We did not want the family to learn about his death on social media. We are expecting the body around Tuesday."

