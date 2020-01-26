Namibia: N$8 000 Bail for Drunken Drivers Here to Stay

22 January 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Martha Gabriel

The Namibian police have maintained that the new standardised bail amounts, including N$8 000 for motorists caught under the influence of alcohol, will remain in place.

The new standardised bail amounts set up by the police, the prosecutor-general and chief magistrate will be maintained across the board.

It relates to any offences under the Road Transport and Traffic Act, Act No. 22 of 1999 and Regulations of 2001 as well as Act No.74 of 1977. The police said they are investigating a case involving a public prosecutor from Okakarara, who was released on bail of N$2 000 shortly after he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol earlier this month. Namibian citizens that are caught driving while drunk will be paying N$8 000 in bail money while visiting foreign offenders are expected to pay N$9 000.

For other traffic offences that fall under the said act, perpetrators are expected to pay N$4 000 for bail.

"The standardised bail amounts still stand and it was not just set for the festive season," said the head of the traffic law enforcement division, Deputy Commissioner Amalia Gawanas.

Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi also confirmed that the bail amount of N$8 000 still stands. In a directive to all regional commanders, police chief Sebastian Ndeitunga directed the enforcement of the new standardised bail amounts.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Blame Game as Infighting Among Cameroon Separatists Grows
Magufuli Sacks Home Affairs Minister for Unsanctioned Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.