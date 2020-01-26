Namibia: N$8 000 Bail for Drunken Drivers Here to Stay

The Namibian police have maintained that the new standardised bail amounts, including N$8 000 for motorists caught under the influence of alcohol, will remain in place.

The new standardised bail amounts set up by the police, the prosecutor-general and chief magistrate will be maintained across the board.

It relates to any offences under the Road Transport and Traffic Act, Act No. 22 of 1999 and Regulations of 2001 as well as Act No.74 of 1977. The police said they are investigating a case involving a public prosecutor from Okakarara, who was released on bail of N$2 000 shortly after he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol earlier this month. Namibian citizens that are caught driving while drunk will be paying N$8 000 in bail money while visiting foreign offenders are expected to pay N$9 000.

For other traffic offences that fall under the said act, perpetrators are expected to pay N$4 000 for bail.

"The standardised bail amounts still stand and it was not just set for the festive season," said the head of the traffic law enforcement division, Deputy Commissioner Amalia Gawanas.

Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi also confirmed that the bail amount of N$8 000 still stands. In a directive to all regional commanders, police chief Sebastian Ndeitunga directed the enforcement of the new standardised bail amounts.