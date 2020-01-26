Nigeria: FRSC to Impound Trailers Carrying Containers Without Proper Latching

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi has decried the carriage of containers by flatbed trailers without proper latching, on the highways, and has ordered the immediate impoundment of such vehicles by patrol teams.

In a press statement made available on Twitter by the Corps Pubic Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC boss said this is in a bid to get such dangerous trailers off the road.

He said the Corps has secured a partnership with the Nigerian Ports Authority to ensure that such vehicles are not allowed to leave the ports in the first instance, unless on the condition of full compliance with the latching and with other maximum safety standards.

According to the statement, Mr Oyeyemi said apart from the dangers to lives and properties when these containers fall on the highways or roads, they lead to unnecessary road obstruction, which cause undue hardship to motorists.

Hence, in order to avert this and put a stop to further recurrence, the corps marshal directed the operatives of the corps to be on red alert and impound at sight, any of such trailers found in the act.

Mr Oyeyemi also revealed that the Corps will achieve this in a friendly collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.

He beckoned on the public to take advantage of the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM or the toll free 122 numbers to report any of such trailers seen on the highways without proper latching of containers.

The National Traffic Radio numbers to call at all times were also given: 09067000015 and 0805 299 8090.