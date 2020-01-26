Tanzania: At Issues 10-Day Ultimatum to Road Race Organiser

26 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter

ATHLETICS Tanzania (AT) has issued a tenday ultimatum for all race organisers in the country to submit their applications for organising the events.

AT Information and Communications Officer, Tullo Chambo said yesterday that organisers, who will fail to meet the obligation before February 4th this year, face the risk of losing their rights to conduct the events this year.

He said, after the country's athletics body and the National Sports Council (NSC) met with the road race organisers last Friday in Dar es Salaam to discuss on various issues, the directive was issued to that effect.

Tullo said that the meeting decided that all the road race organisers who are willing to conduct race events have to present their applications letters via the association's email tan@ mf.worldathletics.org or deliver by hand at the AT headquarters located at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam within ten days given.

"The aim is to scrutinise all the organisers, so as they can be given green light to conduct the races. We also want to include the races that meet the required standards into the association's calendar of events this year," he said.

He further said that during the meeting they reviewed regulations and procedures of conducting road races.

According to Tullo, the regulations and procedures of conducting road races which have been approved will be released soon and will come into effect from early next month.

AT believe that the regulations will to great extent improve the organisation of road races in the country as many of the organisers have been conducting events without following the procedures, regulation and technical approaches.

Among the popular road races in the country are Kilimanjaro Marathon, Mount Meru Marathon, Capital (Dodoma) Marathon, Rock City Marathon, Dar Heart Marathon, Serengeti Safari Marathon, Dar Rotary Marathon, Ngorongoro Charity Marathon and Ruaha Marathon

